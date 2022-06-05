US Markets

As Britons thank Queen Elizabeth for 70 years, monarchy looks to future

While millions watched the Platinum Jubilee festivities to thank Queen Elizabeth and reflect on her 70 years on the British throne, for the monarchy itself, the four-day celebrations have also very much been about looking to the future.

    By Michael Holden and Lucy Marks
    From parades in London and a party outside Buckingham Palace
to a Service of Thanksgiving, many in Britain have been paying
affectionate tributes to a 96-year-old who has reigned longer
than any of her predecessors in 1,000 years. [nL1N2XS05W]
    But the queen's absence at many of the Jubilee events
because of health issues meant the celebration of her reign
provided a focus on the next monarchs, her son Prince Charles
and his son William.
    Royal biographer Robert Lacey, the historical consultant to
Netflix's hugely popular TV drama "The Crown", said the queen
was laying the ground for what comes next.
    "The Jubilee had a double-edged significance," he told
Reuters. "Yes, it celebrated the queen and what will one day be
the past, but it's also provided a platform for the new formula
and pattern for the future."
    The queen missed out on most of the big Jubilee events due
to what the palace calls "episodic mobility problems", which
have forced her to cancel public appearances recently and have
highlighted her advancing years. 
    In her absence, son and heir Charles,73, and his son
William, the second in line, have been to the fore. 
    In a notable finale on Sunday, the queen appeared on the
balcony of Buckingham Palace flanked by the three next monarchs
- Charles, William, and his eldest child Prince George.
    Journalist Tina Brown, a longtime observer of the British
royalty, also said Elizabeth had been focused on succession. 
    "Her feelings and her sentiments right now are all about
estate planning for the monarchy," she told BBC TV. "Her only
care right now is that things should be put in a good order for
Charles and that everything can be done to make his reign
easier." 
    Brown and Lacey said that was why the queen used the actual
70th anniversary of her accession to the throne in February to
announce she wanted Charles's second wife Camilla to be queen
consort, removing any future controversy over her role.
    
    FLUCTUATING FORTUNES
    During Elizabeth's long tenure, the fortunes of the monarchy
have often fluctuated, such as from a low that followed the 1997
death of Princess Diana, Charles's captivating first wife, to
the highs of the wedding of grandson William and his spouse
Kate, and the birth of their children.
    The last three years have been particularly tough on the
institution. 
    First, the queen's second son Prince Andrew was forced to
quit public duties over his friendship with the late, disgraced
U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, and he later settled a lawsuit
with a woman who accused him of sexually abusing her when she
was 17. 
    He denied the allegation and has not been accused of
criminal wrongdoing, but his reputation was shattered.
    Meanwhile, William's younger brother Harry and his American
wife Meghan moved to Los Angeles from where they have delivered
stinging attacks on Buckingham Palace, most notably an
accusation of racism in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
    "We're very much not a racist family," William said. 
    While both events stained the reputation of "The Firm", as
Britain's royal family calls itself, opinion polls in Britain
suggest the lasting damage has mainly been to Andrew and Harry
themselves.
    
    PROPORTION
    Lacey said the Jubilee had reminded many people of the
positives a monarchy brought, adding: "Charles and Camilla are
associated with that in a way you would not have thought
possible a few years ago." 
    But for all the celebrations this week and plans for the
future, there remain some dark clouds on the horizon. 
    Polls show the queen is hugely popular and older Britons are
overwhelming in favour of the monarchy, but they also indicate
young people are far more indifferent and support has slipped
over the last decade.
    While Harry and Meghan have kept a low profile during the
Jubilee, the prince is writing a memoir due to be released later
this year that could contain more explosive details. 
    Barbados removed Elizabeth as its head of state last
November and there is a growing feeling that republican
sentiments will grow in the 14 other countries that have the
British monarch as their queen.
    The new centre-left Labor party in Australia, which voted
against ditching the monarchy in 1999, has named the country's
first "assistant minister for the republic". [nL4N2XR01A] 
    "I don’t know that it will ever be the same when she’s not
here any more, that’s how we feel about it (in New Zealand),"
said Patricia Burrowes, 80, who travelled from Auckland for the
Jubilee celebrations.
    Some at the festivities felt the monarchy would remain
integral to Britain even as the queen's role might be drawing to
an end.
    "It's easy to be critical of it and say it isn't for these
times," said Ian Higgins, 62, a mental health nurse. "But I
think having something that brings people together that isn't
political but unites people is so important for this country,
and the rest of the world loves it as well."
    As to whether there would be a similar outpouring for
Charles when he becomes king, the feeling was mixed.
    "We'll have to wait and see," said Amanda Mackenzie, 51, a
yoga teacher from London. "We'll have to wait and see."

Most Popular