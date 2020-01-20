As Brexit nears, UK's Johnson pushes for deeper trade ties with Africa

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for deeper investment ties between Britain and Africa at a summit for leaders of 21 African countries on Monday that comes days before his country will leave the European Union.
