As Blockchain Disrupts the Web, Seek These Digital Asset Opportunities

Blockchain technology and digital assets are revolutionizing the financial services industry. In the coming years, blockchain is set to disrupt consumer-facing "Web 2.0" incumbents, bringing transparency, efficiency, and lower costs to consumers.

Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research, VanEck, will explore the different areas of disruption in the digital asset ecosystem, as well as take a deep dive into actionable opportunities available to investors today.

For example, the VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF (DAM) follows the MVIS Global Digital Assets Mining Index, which is designed to provide exposure to companies with footprints throughout the digital assets mining ecosystem. Indeed, several bitcoin miners are among DAM’s 25 holdings, but there’s more to the story with this fund.

In addition to bitcoin miners, DAM holds shares of some broader blockchain and digital assets-related companies. DAM features added diversity with positions in stocks such as Block (NYSE:SQ) — the company formerly known as Square — Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI). To be sure, those are crypto-correlated stocks, but they aren’t dedicated mining plays.

Another way of embracing the new value available among crypto equities while avoiding stock picking is the VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP). DAPP follows the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index, which is a mix of companies with exposure to emerging digital economies. The ETF provides diversified exposure to digital asset exchanges, miners, and other infrastructure companies, along with access to companies that have the potential of receiving 50% of their revenues from digital assets.

Lastly, the VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF) seeks capital appreciation by investing in bitcoin futures contracts. The fund is actively managed and offers exposure to bitcoin-linked investments through an accessible exchange traded vehicle. The fund does not invest in bitcoin or other digital assets directly.

