As Bitcoin Surges Over $50K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Join The Rally; Final Big Automaker Succumbs To Tesla's Charging Standard: Stellantis Adopts NACS - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

February 13, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

CryptoCrypto Analyst Warns Of Sluggish Dogecoin Activity ‘Due To Reduced Interest,’ Eyes Cardano For Potential RallyPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Bets Big On Bitcoin And Ether With $200M Investment: ReportDogecoin Doppelganger On Solana Network Skyrockets 9400% In A Single Day‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets Over 1800% As 27M SHIB Tokens Permanently Destroyed In A Single DayBinance Co-Founder Changpeng Zhao’s Sentencing Reportedly Delayed As Prosecutors Postpone HearingWith A $1M Target For Bitcoin, Michael Saylor Reminds Everyone That ‘BTC Is Still Less Than $0.05M’ TodayAs Bitcoin Surges Over $50K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Join The Rally — Analyst Predicts New Price Target Of $130K For King Crypto

US Markets

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Set For Weaker Open As Traders Keep Eyes Peeled On Inflation Data: Analyst Flags Key CPI Report Item To WatchArista Networks Reports Q4 Results, Joins Teradata, Lattice Semiconductor And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday’s Pre-Market SessionFear & Greed Index Remains In ‘Extreme Greed’ Zone Ahead Of Inflation Data; Dow Hits Record High

US Politics

No Home Advantage For Haley: Trump Secures 30-Point Lead In South Carolina Primary, Reveals New Poll — Can Ex-Governor Leverage Her Strengths?Trump ‘Not Qualified’ To Be President, Says Nikki Haley Citing Disrespect For The Military: ‘I Don’t Trust Him To Protect Them’

World Politics

Kim Jong Un Summit Pursued By Key US Ally As Japan’s Kishida Looks To Boost Domestic PopularityGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz Says Trump’s NATO Comments ‘Dangerous’ And ‘Irresponsible’Joe Biden Calls Israel’s Netanyahu ‘A**hole’ And ‘This Guy’ In Private Over Gaza Tactics: Report

US Economy

Top Economist David Rosenberg Sounds Alarm On Stock Market, Echoes Troubling Patterns From 2000 And 2008Paul Krugman Says Ignoring Economic Rebound Leaves Us ‘Well Behind The Curve’ As Consumer Confidence About Personal Finances Reaches Pre-COVID Heights

World Economy

JPMorgan’s John Bilton Rejects Labeling China As ‘Un-Investable’ Amid Economic Challenges: ‘Wide Of The Mark’

Tech

Apple May Face Scrutiny Over Beeper Mini Block, FCC Commissioner Pushes Probe Citing Disability RulesWhy Electronic Systems Designer Cadence Shares Are Down Premarket TodayNvidia CEO Jensen Huang Urges Nations To Embrace ‘Sovereign AI,’ Predicts Data Center Spending To Hit $2 Trillion By 2029What’s Missing In Apple Vision Pro? Tech YouTuber MKBHD Points Out First-Gen Headset’s LimitationsApple To Top Up iPhone 16 Series With Affordable ‘SE’ Models, Featuring Dynamic Island: ReportNvidia’s Soaring Stock Price Sparks FOMO In Broader Market, Warns Evercore’s Julian Emanuel: ‘Time To Think More About Risk Than Reward’

Electric Vehicle

Final Big Automaker Succumbs To Tesla’s Charging Standard: Stellantis Adopts NACSHighway To Heartbreak: Uber, Lyft, DoorDash Drivers Plan Nationwide Strike On Valentine’s Day Over Fair PayChina’s Battery Titans BYD And CATL Forge Alliance To Power EVs With Solid-State Batteries, Posing Challenge To Japan And The WestWas Tesla’s $17B Monday Meltdown Justified? Bullish Vs. Bearish Analysts Evaluate Model Y Price Cut ImpactTesla Is Hiking Prices For The Model Y In Germany After An Earlier Price Cut: Here’s How Much You Will Pay Now

Consumer

Toyota Shakes Up Subsidiary Leadership: Daihatsu’s Top Executives Exit Amid ScandalAston Martin Scrambles To Tackle $1.4B Debt, Share Prices Surge As Chairman Takes Charge Of RecoveryWarren Buffett’s Jazwares Files Lawsuit Accusing Build-A-Bear Of Producing Squishmallows KnockoffsFormer Apple, Ford Exec Joins GM’s Cruise As Safety Head To Steer It Out Of Troubled Waters

Communication

Mark Cuban Calls Out Elon Musk’s X For Allegedly Demonetizing Major Creators: ‘You Up?123M Viewers Make Super Bowl 2024 Most-Watched TV Event Ever; Paramount+ Revels In Streaming Victory

Healthcare

Jim Cramer Warns Weight Loss Drugs Ozempic, Wegovy And Others Could Impact Food Stocks: ‘That Day Will Come

General

Tiger Woods Teams Up With Taylormade For New Apparel Line After Ending 27-Year Nike PartnershipTesla CEO Elon Musk Renews Call For Companies To Exit Delaware Before ‘They Lock The Doors, As They Just Did With TripAdvisor’Historians Slam Russian President’s ‘Strange’ Interview With Tucker Carlson: ‘A Delusional Man Who Has Lost Touch With Reality’

Space

SpaceX Will Bring Down 100 Starlink Satellites To ‘Keep Space Safe’ — Should Customers Be Worried?Elon Musk Tags Ye, Nicki Minaj On SpaceX Update: Next Starship Launch In 3 Weeks, But Advises More Patience ‘Before Hopping On’

