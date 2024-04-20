As Bitcoin Halving Nears, A New Way to Score Explosive Gains

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s Note: The Fourth Bitcoin Halving is coming any day now, and it’s going to open a massive window of opportunity for the next 12 to 24 months – especially for little-known altcoins.

Luke Lango – a crypto expert – and his team have been hard at work to create a powerful quant system to find cryptocurrencies in the early stages of big technical breakouts. It’s similar to his system that uncovers equities before they surge in price.

Luke doesn’t want anyone to miss out on the big upside potential in cryptocurrencies following the Bitcoin Halving, so on Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. Eastern time, he is taking part in The Breakout Crypto Project to unveil his brand-new system and show investors how they can experience the upside in altcoins while also minimizing risk. Click here to reserve your spot now.

Meanwhile, I’ve invited Luke to join us today to tell us a little more about the Fourth Bitcoin Halving. Here he is…

According to estimates, the world created 94 zettabytes of digital data in 2022. And we’re expected to create 149 zettabytes of data this year.

Don’t try to imagine how much data that is. It would make your mind melt. It makes my mind melt, at least

This data comes from oodles and oodles of sources: all 8 billion or so of us on our computers and phones all day long… Internet of Things sensors on vehicles, appliances, industrial machinery, construction equipment, oil and gas drills, and millions of other, well, things… and, of course, all the action in global capital markets.

We used to call it a “firehose of data,” but that metaphor just doesn’t cut it anymore. It’s more like a “universe of data”… essentially infinite data… and it comes at us every single day.

Of course, there’s no way to analyze all that data and use it to become more efficient (and make more money). Our software just isn’t good enough yet… and it may never be.

But it’s getting better all the time.

And the emergence of these data-harnessing quantitative systems are forcing all of us to rethink the way we operate.

Wall Street and the finance industry have been using quant systems to make “Buy” and “Sell” decisions for decades. I use them all the time in my services. I bet you’ve tried out Louis Navellier’s Portfolio Grader.

This tech is coming online and improving so quickly that I believe, within five years, quantitative trading systems will make human stock pickers obsolete.

That is, human-driven investing strategies will be increasingly replaced by quant strategies. These will use big data analytics to deliver better and more consistent returns than any discretionary strategy could.

And I say this as a top-ranked stock picker who has made a name for himself by regularly picking 10X winners.

Even I admit that quant strategies will replace me.

But I’m not going anywhere anytime soon.

While humbled by quant systems, I’m determined to get on the right side of this shift.

I’m committed to leveraging the growing power of big data analytics to create the best quant trading strategies available.

My team and I have spent the past few years developing a powerful quant system that uncovers equities before they surge in price. We’ve already put this quantitative stage-analysis system to work in several of my stock services.

But in just a few days, in addition to stocks, we’ll also be using it to identify cryptocurrencies in the early stages of big technical breakouts.

And with the Fourth Bitcoin Halving rapidly approaching (more on that in a bit), we’ve picked the perfect time to start using it on cryptos.

Frankly, over the past few months, that quant system has been kicking butt and taking names with stocks.

Take a look…

Driving Gains With a Next-Gen Quant System

In the first quarter of 2024, we used this system to book partial profits of roughly 110%, 55%, 77%, and 94% on four of our stock positions.

All those gains happened in a matter of months. Some took just a few weeks.

We could not be more pleased with the results. It is a prime example of how investing is adapting to the Age of Quant.

But I’m not here today to tell you about past results.

I’m here today to tell you about what will happen…

Specifically, what will happen on Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. Eastern time. That’s when I’ll be taking part in The Breakout Crypto Project and showing off this new system. You can reserve your spot for that event here.

I’m a big believer that complacency is the enemy of progress. The moment you get comfortable is the moment you stop progressing.

It is also the moment someone else passes you.

The same is true when developing quantitative trading strategies. The moment we stop developing bigger and better quant strategies is the moment quant systems pass us by and render us obsolete.

I’m not going to let the machines win that easily.

So, while our quant system has already been put to use to rack up big winner after big winner in 2023 and 2024, I’ve been busy working on a high-octane adaptation of this quant trading system.

Based on our back-tested results of this system, you could have made 1,929% from Bonk (BONK-USD), 873% from Apex Token (APEX-USD), and 1,945% from Moon Tropica (CAH-USD), in only 12 weeks this year.

And on Tuesday morning, I’m going to unveil it to the public for the first time ever.

Why now, you ask?

The Bitcoin Halving… and Why It’s Crucial

We’ve precision-tuned the quantitative stage analysis strategy I already use in my stock trading services to master find to find cryptocurrencies on the verge of big breakouts – tokens that could soar hundreds of percent in quickly.

And the Fourth Bitcoin Halving is opening a massive window of opportunity for the next 12 to 24 months, which could cause dozens of little-known altcoins to skyrocket.

Let me explain a little…

In short, about once every four years, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) undergoes a “halving” event, wherein the supply of new BTC is essentially cut in half.

Bitcoin miners are rewarded with new BTC for validating transactions and adding them to the blockchain. But during a halving event, the reward miners receive for mining new blocks is halved. If miners were receiving 12.5 BTC per block before a halving, they would receive 6.25 BTC per block afterward.

The purpose of halving is to control the supply of new Bitcoin entering the market. Bitcoin’s total supply is capped at 21 million coins. And these halvings ensure that the total supply is released gradually over time, rather than all at once.

Bitcoin halvings are designed into the cryptocurrency’s “DNA,” set to occur after every 210,000 blocks are mined, which translates to roughly every four years.

We’ve experienced three Bitcoin halvings since the inception of cryptocurrencies. The upcoming halving is set to take place later this week, on or about Saturday.

This is extremely bullish for cryptocurrencies because, historically, halvings spark “boom cycles” in the crypto market.

Despite their reputation for extreme volatility, cryptocurrencies are quite predictable. Between halvings, cryptocurrencies struggle.

However, around halvings, they typically surge. Specifically, cryptocurrencies start to climb about a year before a halving and continue to rise 12 months after the event.

This suggests that the crypto markets will maintain their current momentum until at least early 2025.

The last time this happened you could have made…

1,261% from Chainlink ( LINK-USD )…

from ( )… 4,107% from Decentraland ( MANA-USD )…

from ( )… And 7,285% from Theta (THETA-USD).

The current halving-fueled crypto rally is already minting 1,500 new millionaires every single day. And my new system is the best way to become one of them.

Our system allows you to experience the most upside in altcoins while minimizing risk to the downside.

Once more, we’re holding The Breakout Crypto Project on Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. Eastern. There I’ll unveil how this system works alongside an altcoin that my system just flagged as a “Strong Buy” with massive short-term potential.

Reserve your seat now.

Sincerely,

Luke Lango

Editor, Hypergrowth Investing

More From InvestorPlace

The post As Bitcoin Halving Nears, A New Way to Score Explosive Gains appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.