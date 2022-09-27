As Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) drops to US$41m market cap, insiders might rethink their US$3.5m stock purchase earlier this year

The recent 12% drop in Better Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BTTX) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$3.5m worth of stock at an average buy price of US$5.69 over the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$1.1m, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Better Therapeutics

The Co-Founder & Executive Chairman David Perry made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$10.00 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.74). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Better Therapeutics insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$5.69 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:BTTX Insider Trading Volume September 27th 2022

Insiders At Better Therapeutics Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Better Therapeutics. In total, insiders bought US$304k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Better Therapeutics insiders own about US$27m worth of shares (which is 66% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Better Therapeutics Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Better Therapeutics. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 7 warning signs we've spotted with Better Therapeutics (including 5 which are a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

