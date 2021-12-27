As Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) hits US$76m market cap, insiders may be dismayed about not purchasing higher quantities

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 12% resulting in a US$8.3m addition to the company’s market value. In other words, the original US$314k purchase is now worth US$357k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bank of the James Financial Group

The Independent Director Watt Foster made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$169k worth of shares at a price of US$14.00 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$16.00. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Bank of the James Financial Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:BOTJ Insider Trading Volume December 27th 2021

Insiders at Bank of the James Financial Group Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Bank of the James Financial Group over the last quarter. Insiders shelled out US$46k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Bank of the James Financial Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Bank of the James Financial Group insiders own about US$8.3m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Bank of the James Financial Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Bank of the James Financial Group stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Bank of the James Financial Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

