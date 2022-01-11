As Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RNA)) market cap dropped by US$259m, insiders who sold US$962k worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$962k worth of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) stock at an average sell price of US$25.98 during the past year. The company’s market cap plunged by US$259m after price dropped by 23% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Avidity Biosciences

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Scientific Officer, Arthur Levin, for US$962k worth of shares, at about US$26.02 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$18.25. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Arthur Levin.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:RNA Insider Trading Volume January 11th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Avidity Biosciences insiders own 2.7% of the company, worth about US$23m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Avidity Biosciences Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Avidity Biosciences insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Avidity Biosciences insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Avidity Biosciences. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Avidity Biosciences has 4 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

