As Avalara, Inc.'s (NYSE:AVLR)) market cap dropped by US$314m, insiders who sold US$6.6m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$6.6m worth of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) stock at an average sell price of US$93.40 during the past year. The company’s market cap plunged by US$314m after price dropped by 3.9% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Avalara Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder, Scott McFarlane, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$94.40 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$87.78. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Avalara insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AVLR Insider Trading Volume July 28th 2022

Insiders At Avalara Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Avalara. In total, insiders sold US$216k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Avalara

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Avalara insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about US$141m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Avalara Tell Us?

Insiders sold Avalara shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Avalara has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

