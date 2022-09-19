As AutoNation, Inc.'s (NYSE:AN)) market cap dropped by US$447m, insiders who sold US$199m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$199m worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) stock at an average sell price of US$114 during the past year. After the stock price dropped 6.8% last week, the company's market value declined by US$447m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AutoNation

The insider, Edward Lampert, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$29m worth of shares at a price of US$114 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$110. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

All up, insiders sold more shares in AutoNation than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:AN Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2022

Insiders At AutoNation Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at AutoNation. In total, insiders dumped US$70m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. AutoNation insiders own about US$1.1b worth of shares (which is 18% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AutoNation Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, AutoNation makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for AutoNation (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

