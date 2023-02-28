As Anxious Borrowers Gather, Justices Question Fairness Of Student Loan Forgiveness

While dozens of worried students and other borrowers assembled on the Supreme Court steps, the high court heard arguments in two cases challenging whether the Biden administration can forgive billions of dollars in federal student loan debt.

The president’s plan, which has been on hold since November due to legal challenges, would impact millions of student borrowers by eliminating or reducing up to $20,000 in federal loan debt per person.

“It’s just a lot. I think about my mom . . . she’s the only person in my family who went to college, so she took out loans. She’s still paying them to this day,” says Malachi Nix, a freshman at Rutgers University in New Jersey, who joined a protest outside the court during the arguments on Tuesday, February 28. “So I know that it’s really hard and if this [forgiveness plan] gets passed, it’s going to help my mom, it’s going to help me out, it’s going to help so many people.”

Millions of Student Loan Borrowers on Standby

Prior to the plan being halted, the administration estimated 26 million people applied for up to $20,000 each in federal student loan forgiveness through the Education Department. But there are millions more who could apply pending the higher court’s decision, which could take months.

“I have talked to people all over this country who literally delay having a family, [they] can’t have any kids, they can’t afford a car, they can’t afford to have a middle-class life because they’re drowning in this student debt,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) at the protest. “In America, you should not have to face financial ruin because you want a damn education.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks at protest outside Supreme Court arguments on student loan forgiveness, February 28, 2023.

Like the 44 million Americans who have federal student loans, many students attending the protest spoke about their fear of being saddled with debt by the time they graduate with very little income as they’re starting their careers, limiting them from moving forward in life.

“If this doesn’t go through, I will be graduating with debt, so that’s going to be affecting me and trying to apply for grad school,” says Amanda Sledge, a freshman and chemistry major at Rutgers University.

Inside the Court, a Question of Fairness

The Supreme Court hearing ran for hours as the justices heard arguments in two cases challenging the student loan forgiveness plan.

One case, brought on by a conservative advocacy group and two student loan borrowers in Texas, argues that the plan is unlawful, partly because the eligibility criteria was limited. One plaintiff does not qualify for forgiveness and the other qualifies for only partial loan cancellation.

Several of the justices on the court, led 6-3 by conservatives, questioned the fairness of the program.

“Why was it fair to the people who didn’t get arguably comparable relief?” Justice Samuel Alito asked U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, who represented the Biden administration during the hearing.

“It was fair because, in the absence of this relief, it’s undisputed that there are going to be millions of student loan borrowers who are not going to be able to pay their student loans,” Prelogar responded.

Under the plan, forgiveness applies to federal student loan borrowers who earn less than $125,000 annually (or $250,000 per household). Borrowers who meet that criteria can get up to $10,000 in debt cancellation, and those who received a Pell Grant can qualify for up to $20,000 in forgiveness.

In the other case, six Republican-led states—Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina—are challenging whether the education secretary has the legal authority to pursue a student loan forgiveness plan through a presidential executive order.

“Congress has already made the judgment that when there is a national emergency that affects borrowers in this way, the secretary can provide relief,” Prelogar argued.

A Supreme Court Ruling Could Take Months

A crux of the debate stems from a post-9/11 law that allows the government to provide student loan relief in the event of a national emergency. The Covid-19 pandemic triggered that relief, and federal student loan payments were frozen. But the issue now is whether the administration can forgive payments under the same law without seeking congressional approval or public comment.

It’s unclear what the justices will decide but they are expected to reach a decision by June. Federal student loan payments will restart 60 days after a decision is made or, if no decision is made by June 30, payments will start 60 days after that.

