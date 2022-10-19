As Antero Midstream Corporation's (NYSE:AM) market cap increased US$187m, insiders who bought last year may be reflecting on buying more

Last week, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 4.0% last week, resulting in a US$187m increase in the company's market worth. In other words, the original US$203k purchase is now worth US$205k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Antero Midstream Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CFO, VP of Finance & Treasurer Brendan Krueger for US$105k worth of shares, at about US$10.54 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$10.24. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$203k for 20.00k shares. But insiders sold 7.50k shares worth US$79k. Overall, Antero Midstream insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Antero Midstream

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Antero Midstream insiders own about US$134m worth of shares (which is 2.7% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Antero Midstream Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Antero Midstream insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Antero Midstream you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

