As Angi Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ANGI)) market cap dropped by US$497m, insiders who sold US$2.2m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$2.2m worth of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) stock at an average sell price of US$13.92 during the past year. The company’s market cap plunged by US$497m after price dropped by 9.0% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Angi Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Director, Oisin Hanrahan, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$830k worth of shares at a price of US$11.85 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$9.99. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Angi insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Angi

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Angi insiders own about US$11m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Angi Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at Angi in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Angi you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

