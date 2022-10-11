As Altice USA, Inc.'s market cap (NYSE:ATUS) drops to US$2.5b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

The recent price decline of 8.6% in Altice USA, Inc.'s (NYSE:ATUS) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$1.6m worth of shares at an average price of US$16.52 in the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$528k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Altice USA Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Raymond Svider for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$16.97 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$5.42). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 97.50k shares for US$1.6m. But insiders sold 40.06k shares worth US$512k. Overall, Altice USA insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Altice USA is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Altice USA Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Altice USA shares. In total, Special Advisor & Director Charles Stewart sold US$315k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Altice USA Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Altice USA insiders own about US$754m worth of shares (which is 31% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Altice USA Insiders?

An insider sold Altice USA shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Altice USA you should be aware of, and 3 of them don't sit too well with us.

Of course Altice USA may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.