As Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALRM)) market cap dropped by US$161m, insiders who sold US$8.5m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders at Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) sold US$8.5m worth of stock at an average price of US$78.19 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company’s market cap plunged by US$161m after price dropped by 4.8% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alarm.com Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Stephen Trundle, sold US$3.4m worth of shares at a price of US$85.38 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$63.58. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Alarm.com Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:ALRM Insider Trading Volume September 24th 2022

Insiders At Alarm.com Holdings Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Alarm.com Holdings shares. In total, insiders dumped US$854k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Alarm.com Holdings insiders own about US$154m worth of shares (which is 4.9% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Alarm.com Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Alarm.com Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Alarm.com Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

