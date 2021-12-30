As Aileron Therapeutics, Inc.'s market cap (NASDAQ:ALRN) drops to US$47m, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

Insiders who bought US$950k worth of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALRN) stock at an average buy price of US$0.55 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 11% decrease in the stock. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$898k which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aileron Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Muneer Satter for US$950k worth of shares, at about US$1.10 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$0.52 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Muneer Satter was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:ALRN Insider Trading Volume December 30th 2021

Does Aileron Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Aileron Therapeutics insiders own about US$5.4m worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Aileron Therapeutics Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Aileron Therapeutics insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Aileron Therapeutics (including 3 which make us uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

