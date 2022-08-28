As Aflac Incorporated's (NYSE:AFL)) market cap dropped by US$1.8b, insiders who sold US$2.2m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

By selling US$2.2m worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) stock at an average sell price of US$61.89 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market worth decreased by US$1.8b over the past week after the stock price dropped 4.4%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aflac

The Executive VP, Eric Kirsch, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$64.36 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$60.87. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In total, Aflac insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:AFL Insider Trading Volume August 28th 2022

Aflac Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Aflac shares. In total, President of Aflac US Teresa White dumped US$592k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Aflac Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Aflac insiders own 0.7% of the company, currently worth about US$252m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Aflac Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Aflac. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Aflac (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

