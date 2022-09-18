As Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) hits US$891m market cap, insiders may be dismayed about not purchasing higher quantities

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 9.4% resulting in a US$76m addition to the company’s market value. As a result, their original purchase of US$177k worth of stock is now worth US$219k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Accolade Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman of the Board & CEO Rajeev Singh for US$177k worth of shares, at about US$10.09 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$12.51. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:ACCD Insider Trading Volume September 18th 2022

Insiders At Accolade Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at Accolade. We can see that Chairman of the Board & CEO Rajeev Singh paid US$177k for shares in the company. But President Robert Cavanaugh sold shares worth US$2.0k. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Accolade insiders own 5.2% of the company, worth about US$46m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Accolade Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Accolade shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Accolade and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

