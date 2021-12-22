As a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.'s market cap (NYSE:AKA) drops to US$1.1b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

Insiders who bought US$9.3m worth of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.'s (NYSE:AKA) stock at an average buy price of US$10.56 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 12% decrease in the stock. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$7.6m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Tah-nee Beard bought US$5.9m worth of shares at a price of US$11.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$8.67. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

a.k.a. Brands Holding insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AKA Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2021

Insiders at a.k.a. Brands Holding Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that a.k.a. Brands Holding insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$9.3m worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that a.k.a. Brands Holding insiders own 19% of the company, worth about US$210m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About a.k.a. Brands Holding Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest a.k.a. Brands Holding insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for a.k.a. Brands Holding and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

