US Markets

Aryzta to hold AGM on Dec 15 after Elliott talks fail

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published

Frozen bread maker Aryzta will hold its 2020 annual general meeting on Dec. 15, it said on Monday, after talks on a potential takeover by Elliott Advisors ended without a deal.

ZURICH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Frozen bread maker Aryzta ARYN.S will hold its 2020 annual general meeting on Dec. 15, it said on Monday, after talks on a potential takeover by Elliott Advisors ended without a deal.

It said at the weekend that it would present its plans for the future at the AGM after exploring its strategic options.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular