Aryzta to hold AGM on Dec 15 after Elliott talks fail

ZURICH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Frozen bread maker Aryzta ARYN.S will hold its 2020 annual general meeting on Dec. 15, it said on Monday, after talks on a potential takeover by Elliott Advisors ended without a deal.

It said at the weekend that it would present its plans for the future at the AGM after exploring its strategic options.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.