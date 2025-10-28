ARYZTA (SWX:ARYN) Price Target Decreased by 19.00% to 73.03

The average one-year price target for ARYZTA (SWX:ARYN) has been revised to CHF 73,03 / share. This is a decrease of 19.00% from the prior estimate of CHF 90,17 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 50,50 to a high of CHF 96,60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.32% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 52,80 / share.

ARYZTA Maintains 1.07% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.07%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARYZTA. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 22.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARYN is 0.13%, an increase of 10.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.36% to 49,520K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,218K shares representing 33.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,079K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARYN by 21.27% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,073K shares representing 24.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,011K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARYN by 18.70% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 4,928K shares representing 19.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,373K shares representing 17.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,706K shares , representing a decrease of 7.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARYN by 11.31% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 4,300K shares representing 17.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,704K shares , representing an increase of 60.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARYN by 186.45% over the last quarter.

