Aryzta (SIX:ARYN) Price Target Increased by 8.46% to 1.96

The average one-year price target for Aryzta (SIX:ARYN) has been revised to 1.96 / share. This is an increase of 8.46% from the prior estimate of 1.81 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.62 to a high of 2.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.00% from the latest reported closing price of 1.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aryzta. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARYN is 0.14%, a decrease of 5.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.63% to 81,694K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,562K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,408K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARYN by 7.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,399K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,099K shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARYN by 2.60% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 6,857K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,671K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARYN by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 5,995K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,454K shares, representing a decrease of 7.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARYN by 11.46% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,601K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,305K shares, representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARYN by 1.59% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.