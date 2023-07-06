Aryzta (SIX:ARYN) Price Target Increased by 6.95% to 1.62

The average one-year price target for Aryzta (SIX:ARYN) has been revised to 1.62 / share. This is an increase of 6.95% from the prior estimate of 1.51 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.05 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.72% from the latest reported closing price of 1.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aryzta. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARYN is 0.15%, an increase of 17.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.78% to 78,380K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,408K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,099K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,138K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARYN by 31.22% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 6,671K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares, representing an increase of 69.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARYN by 496.22% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 6,454K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,305K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

