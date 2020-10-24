Aryzta says talks with Elliott Advisors ended without binding offer

ZURICH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Frozen bread maker Aryzta ARYN.S said on Saturday it had concluded discussions with Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd without a binding takeover offer and that it would now look at other options.

"All strategic options will be fully explored in the best interest of the business and all stakeholders," Aryzta Chairman Urs Jordi said in a statement, adding the company plans to schedule its annual shareholder meeting soon.

