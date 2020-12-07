ARYZTA Receives Conditional Offer From Elliott - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ARYZTA (ARZTY.PK, ARZTF.PK) said the company has received a conditional offer from Elliott to purchase the entire share capital of the company at 0.80 Swiss francs per share. The company said its Board of Directors will carefully consider the offer.

Separately, ARYZTA confirmed the disposal of its North American take and bake pizza to Private Equity group Brynwood Partners.

ARYZTA also noted that, as part of the restructuring plans announced on 1 December, two members of the Executive Committee, Tony Murphy, Chief People Officer and John Heffernan, President and Chief Commercial Officer, ARYZTA North America, have ceased their roles with immediate effect and will not be replaced.

