Markets

ARYZTA Receives Conditional Offer From Elliott - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ARYZTA (ARZTY.PK, ARZTF.PK) said the company has received a conditional offer from Elliott to purchase the entire share capital of the company at 0.80 Swiss francs per share. The company said its Board of Directors will carefully consider the offer.

Separately, ARYZTA confirmed the disposal of its North American take and bake pizza to Private Equity group Brynwood Partners.

ARYZTA also noted that, as part of the restructuring plans announced on 1 December, two members of the Executive Committee, Tony Murphy, Chief People Officer and John Heffernan, President and Chief Commercial Officer, ARYZTA North America, have ceased their roles with immediate effect and will not be replaced.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular