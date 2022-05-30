Markets

ARYZTA Q3 Revenue Up 22.6% On Organic Basis; Raises FY22 Growth Guidance

(RTTNews) - ARYZTA AG (ARZTY.PK, ARZTF.PK) said its continuing operations posted an organic revenue growth of 22.6% in the third quarter. The company said the organic performance was driven by volume growth of 15.6% and price/mix improvement of 7.0%. ARYZTA noted that the positive organic volume and price revenue development trend has sustained into fourth quarter and supports an increase in full-year organic revenue growth guidance to 14-16%.

ARYZTA AG Chair and Interim CEO, Urs Jordi, said: "While the third quarter organic growth performance is strongly volume driven, significant progress was also achieved in terms of positive pricing and mix contributions."

Third quarter total continuing revenue increased by 20.1% to 433.9 million euros. The pricing contribution accelerated significantly to 6.1%.

