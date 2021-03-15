ARYZTA Posts H1 Underlying Loss From Cont. Ops. - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ARYZTA AG (ARZTY.PK, ARZTF.PK) reported a first half IFRS loss from continuing operations of 48.8 million euros compared to a loss of 334.7 million euros, previous year. IFRS loss per share, in cent, from continuing operations was 7.2 compared to a loss of 36.0. Underlying EBITDA declined 36.1% to 76.1 million euros. Underlying net loss from continuing operations was 30.8 million euros compared to profit of 25.7 million euros. Underlying loss per share from continuing operations, in cent, was 3.1 compared to profit of 2.6.

First half Group revenue from continuing operations was 752.5 million euros, a decline of 21.0% from prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.