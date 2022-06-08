ARYZTA Issues Mid-term Targets; Plans To Address Euro Hybrid

(RTTNews) - Swiss convenience bakery business Aryzta AG (ARZTY.PK, ARZTF.PK) announced Wednesday midterm targets, expecting better than market growth.

At its Capital Market Day today, Aryzta said it expects to achieve an organic growth target of 4.5 percent-5.5 percent, and reach total revenue of at least 2 billion euros at constant pricing by the end of the period.

The company also expects to achieve a minimum EBITDA margin of 14.5 percent.

Further, Aryzta said it plans to repurchase and/or repay the Euro hybrid on a phased basis over its financial years 2023 to 2025. The repayment and/or repurchase is expected to be financed through cash generation from continued improvement in business performance.

The measure is expected to deliver an annual net interest benefit of about 15 million euros to 17 million euros when fully repaid.

