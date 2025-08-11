Markets

Aryzta H1 Profit Declines 15.5%, Revenue Up

August 11, 2025 — 02:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Aryzta AG (ARZTY.PK, ARYN.SW) Monday revealed lower profit in its first half of fiscal 2025. Revenues, however, climbed 3 percent, helped by strong performance in the second quarter. The company, which manufactures and distributes spceality bakery products, posted profit of 49.1 million euros in the half-year period, down 15.5 percent from 58.1 million euros in the same period last year. Aryzta added that earnings per share for the period, however, climbed 12.4 percent to 1.84 euros.

During the first six months, revenue climbed to 1.09 billion euros from 1.06 billion euros in the previous-year period, helped by a strong performance in the second quarter. According to Aryzta, EBITDA for the first half of 2025 rose marginally to 150.5 million euros from 149.8 million euros in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin for the given period fell to 13.9 percent from 14.2 percent in fiscal 2024.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 outlook of a low to mid-single digit organic growth, EBITDA margin expansion, thus contributing to higher EPS growth.

