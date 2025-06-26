Aryna Sabalenka becomes the first current athlete shareholder in Prenetics' supplement brand IM8, emphasizing quality and safety.

Aryna Sabalenka, the world No. 1 tennis player, has become the first current athlete to share in Prenetics, the parent company of the rapidly growing supplement brand IM8, co-founded by David Beckham. This partnership marks Sabalenka's first endorsement of a supplement brand, prompted by her positive experience with IM8's Daily Ultimate Essentials, which she began using in early 2025. The supplement is NSF Certified for Sport®, providing her confidence in its purity and efficacy. Since its launch in December 2024, IM8 has achieved over $50 million in annual recurring revenue, serving more than 60,000 customers. Sabalenka's endorsement goes beyond traditional sponsorship; it reflects her belief in the product, which has enhanced her performance by improving energy, recovery, and focus. Both Sabalenka and IM8 are excited about the collaboration, especially as she prepares to compete at Wimbledon.

Potential Positives

Aryna Sabalenka, a world No. 1 tennis player, has become the first current athlete shareholder in Prenetics, enhancing the company's credibility and visibility in the sports health sector.

IM8, Prenetics' supplement brand co-founded by David Beckham, has achieved over US$50 million in annual recurring revenue and garnered a loyal customer base of more than 60,000 users within six months of its launch.

The partnership leverages Sabalenka's firsthand positive experience with IM8's products, promoting authenticity and trust in the brand among both elite athletes and general consumers.

IM8's Daily Ultimate Essentials is NSF Certified for Sport®, addressing growing concerns around supplement safety and further establishing the brand's commitment to quality and efficacy in the health supplement market.

Potential Negatives

The certification of IM8's product as NSF Certified for Sport® highlights the importance of supplement safety and may point to existing concerns within the industry regarding the risks of contaminated supplements, which could reflect negatively on the brand's reputation if similar issues arise.



The press release positions IM8 among the fastest growing supplement brands, which may raise expectations for future performance. Any failure to sustain this growth could lead to scrutiny and damage to the brand's credibility.



The emphasis on Aryna Sabalenka's personal endorsement raises questions about potential conflicts of interest, as she is now both a user and a shareholder, which could lead to skepticism about the authenticity of her advocacy.

FAQ

Who is Aryna Sabalenka?

Aryna Sabalenka is the current world No. 1 tennis player and one of the sport's most dominant forces.

What is IM8?

IM8 is a premium supplements brand co-founded by David Beckham, focused on delivering high-quality nutrition products.

What are the benefits of IM8 supplements?

IM8 supplements provide improvements in energy, endurance, digestion, and cognitive focus, as reported by users like Aryna Sabalenka.

Why is IM8 NSF Certified for Sport® important?

This certification ensures products are tested for contaminants and contain only safe, effective ingredients, vital for athletes' health.

How has IM8 performed since its launch?

IM8 has generated over US$50 million in Annual Recurring Revenue and served more than 60,000 customers in six months.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE), a leading consumer health sciences company, announced today at a special event at Wimbledon House that IM8, its premium supplements brand co-founded by David Beckham, has partnered with world No. 1 tennis star Aryna Sabalenka as its newest global ambassador and shareholder. The announcement comes just days before the start of Wimbledon on June 30th, where Sabalenka will be competing as one of the tournament favorites.













The partnership marks a significant milestone for both Sabalenka and IM8, as this represents the first time the tennis champion has endorsed a supplement brand. The collaboration was born organically after Sabalenka experienced remarkable benefits from using IM8's Daily Ultimate Essentials, which is NSF Certified for Sport®, since the beginning of 2025.





Sabalenka, who is preparing for Wimbledon after an impressive first half of 2025 that saw her claim three prestigious titles in Brisbane, Miami, and Madrid, has reported significant improvements in energy, endurance, digestion, and cognitive focus since incorporating IM8 into her daily routine. Her entire team, including her tennis coaches and personal trainer, have also become regular users of the product.





"As a professional athlete, I'm extremely cautious about what I put in my body. I've tried countless supplements and naturally am always skeptical. Trust is everything," said Sabalenka. "After my coach recommended IM8, I noticed a difference within weeks – better energy throughout long matches, faster recovery, and improved focus when it matters most. What truly won me over was their deep scientific advisory board with experts from Mayo Clinic and other leading institutions, combined with the fact that IM8 is NSF Certified for Sport®. This gives me absolute confidence in its purity, quality, and scientific foundation. This partnership goes far beyond a typical endorsement – I've become a shareholder in Prenetics because I genuinely believe in what this product delivers. Being part of a brand co-founded by David Beckham, who understands the demands of elite sports at the highest level, makes this even more special. The results I've experienced firsthand have transformed my approach to optimal nutrition.”





Sabalenka added, "While being constantly on the road, it’s incredibly valuable knowing that IM8 can replace 16 supplements with clinical dosages– it's simplified my nutrition regimen while ensuring I get everything I need. It's become an essential part of my daily routine and my entire team's regimen as well. I'm truly excited about the entire IM8 team and what they're building – their commitment to quality and innovation in supplements is something I wanted to be part of beyond just being an ambassador."





"I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome Aryna to the IM8 family – not just as our global ambassador, but as a shareholder who truly believes in what we're building," said Danny Yeung, CEO of Prenetics, the parent company of IM8. "What makes this partnership extraordinary is that Aryna's journey with IM8 began organically through her performance coach, experiencing the benefits firsthand as a genuine customer before we ever discussed an official relationship. Aryna represents the pinnacle of athletic excellence, mental strength, and professionalism – qualities that perfectly align with our brand values. When an athlete of her caliber not only uses the product but also invests in the company, it speaks volumes about the quality and efficacy of what we've created. Her authentic experience and passionate advocacy for IM8 reinforces our mission to provide premium, science-backed supplements that deliver real results for everyone from elite athletes to everyday health enthusiasts."





The partnership comes at a time when supplement safety and quality are increasingly important topics in professional tennis. Recent high-profile cases have highlighted the risks athletes face with contaminated supplements, making IM8's NSF Certified for Sport® designation particularly significant. This certification ensures that products are regularly tested for more than 280 substances prohibited in sport and confirms that they contain the ingredients listed on the label without unsafe levels of contaminants.





Since its launch in December 2024, IM8 has experienced extraordinary growth, achieving US$50m+ Annual Recurring Revenue and serving more than 60,000 customers and delivering over 5 million servings of its premium supplements. This remarkable trajectory places IM8 among the fastest growing supplement brands globally. Industry analysts have noted that IM8's revenue velocity in its first six months exceeds typical benchmarks for successful supplement launches by 500%.





The special announcement event at Wimbledon House featured Sabalenka alongside Prenetics executives, IM8's Scientific Advisory Board members, including Dr. Dawn Mussallem from Mayo Clinic and Dr. Ara Suppiah, Functional Sports Physician, as well as media, and friends of the brand. The gathering highlighted the significance of this partnership as Sabalenka prepares for one of tennis's most prestigious tournaments.





IM8's Daily Ultimate Essentials are available at





www.im8health.com





.







Press Kit:









HERE













About Prenetics







Prenetics (NASDAQ:PRE), a leading health sciences company, is dedicated to advancing consumer health. Our consumer initiative is led by IM8, a fast-growing health and wellness brand, Europa, one of the largest sports distribution companies in the USA, and CircleDNA, a leading direct-to-consumer DNA test. As the first healthcare company to establish a Bitcoin treasury with its initial $20 million Bitcoin purchase and board-approved comprehensive Bitcoin strategy, Prenetics is pioneering the intersection of healthcare innovation and digital asset adoption. Each of Prenetics' units synergistically enhances our global impact on health, embodying our commitment to "enhancing life through science". To learn more please visit prenetics.com and IM8health.com







About IM8







IM8 is the pinnacle of premium core nutrition, born from a collaboration between David Beckham as a co-founding partner, and an elite team of scientists spanning medical professionals, academia and space science. Combining cutting-edge science with nature’s most potent ingredients, IM8 delivers a holistic, science-backed approach to health, empowering you to live your most vibrant life. IM8’s flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials is an all-in-one powder supplement engineered to replace 16 different supplements in a delicious drink and is NSF Certified for Sport, non-GMO, vegan, free from common allergens, and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. IM8 is a 100% owned subsidiary of Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE), a leading global health sciences company dedicated to advancing consumer health.







About Aryna Sabalenka







Aryna Sabalenka is the current world No. 1 tennis player and one of the sport's most dominant forces. In 2025 alone, she has claimed three prestigious titles in Brisbane, Miami, and Madrid, continuing her impressive career trajectory. Known for her powerful playing style and mental fortitude, Sabalenka has established herself as one of tennis's premier athletes.







Media Contact:







Angela Cheung





Investor Relations / Corporate Finance





Prenetics Global Limited









angela.hm.cheung@prenetics.com













Danielle Mulholland





Jack Taylor Public Relations









IM8@jacktaylorpr.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7953550c-a837-48d1-be27-1a4ea59ba94c





