Arya Resources Unveils Encouraging Drill Results

Arya Resources Ltd. has reported promising results from their recent drilling program at the Dunlop Nickel Copper project in Saskatchewan, with significant intersections of copper, nickel, and cobalt. The company is awaiting results from the remaining six diamond drill holes, anticipated in early June, and highlights the project’s strategic location with easy access to infrastructure and necessary exploration permits.

