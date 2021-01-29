ARX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of ARC Resources Ltd (TSX: ARX.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.95, changing hands as low as $5.88 per share. ARC Resources Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARX's low point in its 52 week range is $2.42 per share, with $7.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.92.

