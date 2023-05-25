ARWR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.85, changing hands as low as $33.57 per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARWR's low point in its 52 week range is $23.09 per share, with $48.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.57.

