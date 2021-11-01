ARWR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.00, changing hands as high as $71.01 per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARWR's low point in its 52 week range is $56.05 per share, with $93.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.99.

