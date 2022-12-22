ARWR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.65, changing hands as high as $38.25 per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARWR's low point in its 52 week range is $26.81 per share, with $71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.