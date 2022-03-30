ARW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: ARW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $120.70, changing hands as low as $120.26 per share. Arrow Electronics, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARW's low point in its 52 week range is $107.11 per share, with $137.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.35.

