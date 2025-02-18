$ARVN stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ARVN stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,510,642 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ARVN:
$ARVN Insider Trading Activity
$ARVN insiders have traded $ARVN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID K LOOMIS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 231 shares for an estimated $6,396
$ARVN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $ARVN stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 2,339,961 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,857,052
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,208,234 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,331,845
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,566,881 shares (+332.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,037,108
- FMR LLC removed 1,324,777 shares (-45.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,395,975
- BRAIDWELL LP removed 1,284,472 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,623,328
- COMMODORE CAPITAL LP removed 1,200,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,004,000
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP added 551,979 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,581,437
