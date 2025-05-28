Stocks
ARVN

$ARVN stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 28, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$ARVN stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,152,354 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $ARVN:

$ARVN Insider Trading Activity

$ARVN insiders have traded $ARVN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN G HOUSTON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,338 shares for an estimated $523,880.
  • IAN TAYLOR (President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,020 shares for an estimated $150,752.
  • NOAH BERKOWITZ (Chief Medical Officer) sold 8,658 shares for an estimated $74,372
  • ANGELA M CACACE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,207 shares for an estimated $70,238.
  • DAVID K LOOMIS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,214 shares for an estimated $20,334

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ARVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $ARVN stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ARVN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARVN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ARVN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ARVN forecast page.

$ARVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARVN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ARVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Srikripa Devarakonda from Truist Financial set a target price of $11.0 on 05/05/2025
  • Jeet Mukherjee from BTIG set a target price of $16.0 on 05/02/2025
  • An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 03/13/2025
  • Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 03/12/2025
  • Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $26.0 on 03/12/2025

You can track data on $ARVN on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ARVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.