$ARVN stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ARVN stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,152,354 of trading volume.

$ARVN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ARVN:

$ARVN insiders have traded $ARVN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN G HOUSTON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,338 shares for an estimated $523,880 .

. IAN TAYLOR (President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,020 shares for an estimated $150,752 .

. NOAH BERKOWITZ (Chief Medical Officer) sold 8,658 shares for an estimated $74,372

ANGELA M CACACE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,207 shares for an estimated $70,238 .

. DAVID K LOOMIS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,214 shares for an estimated $20,334

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ARVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $ARVN stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ARVN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARVN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ARVN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ARVN forecast page.

$ARVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARVN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ARVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Srikripa Devarakonda from Truist Financial set a target price of $11.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Jeet Mukherjee from BTIG set a target price of $16.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $26.0 on 03/12/2025

You can track data on $ARVN on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.