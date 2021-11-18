ARVN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Arvinas Inc (Symbol: ARVN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.09, changing hands as low as $77.46 per share. Arvinas Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARVN's low point in its 52 week range is $22.7901 per share, with $108.465 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.10.

