Arvind (NSE:ARVIND) Price Target Increased by 5.16% to 152.32

The average one-year price target for Arvind (NSE:ARVIND) has been revised to 152.32 / share. This is an increase of 5.16% from the prior estimate of 144.84 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 97.97 to a high of 184.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.46% from the latest reported closing price of 137.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arvind. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARVIND is 0.01%, an increase of 18.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 4,016K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,496K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 917K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARVIND by 29.76% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 541K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 220K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 61.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARVIND by 236.91% over the last quarter.

AEMGX - Acadian Emerging Markets Portfolio Investor Class Shares holds 136K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing a decrease of 43.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVIND by 8.22% over the last quarter.

