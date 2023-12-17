Arvind (NSE:ARVIND) Price Target Increased by 10.96% to 225.42

The average one-year price target for Arvind (NSE:ARVIND) has been revised to 225.42 / share. This is an increase of 10.96% from the prior estimate of 203.15 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 97.97 to a high of 369.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.18% from the latest reported closing price of 230.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arvind. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARVIND is 0.01%, an increase of 52.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.11% to 4,703K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,496K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 917K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 541K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 430K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares, representing an increase of 48.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARVIND by 122.91% over the last quarter.

AEMGX - Acadian Emerging Markets Portfolio Investor Class Shares holds 223K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing an increase of 39.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARVIND by 109.11% over the last quarter.

