Arvinas reports Q3 EPS (68c), consensus (96c)

Reports Q3 revenue $102.4M, consensus $57.42M. “We maintained strong momentum across our portfolio in the third quarter and remain on track to report topline data from VERITAC-2, our Phase 3 clinical trial in metastatic breast cancer, in the fourth quarter of 2024 or the first quarter of 2025,” said John Houston, Ph.D., Chairperson, Chief Executive Officer and President at Arvinas (ARVN). “In partnership with our colleagues at Pfizer, we are excited by the possibility of changing the treatment paradigm for ER+/HER2- breast cancer and look forward to sharing results from VERITAC-2 in the coming months.”

