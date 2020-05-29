Arvinas Reports Positive Data From Clinical Trial With ARV-110 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) announced updated data from the dose escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ARV-110 in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company said the data show clinical activity, including both efficacy and AR degradation, in a heavily pretreated patient population.

"For ARV-110 to show signs of efficacy in these patients at this early stage of development is strong validation of our PROTAC technology. In addition, seeing AR degradation demonstrates that ARV-110 is acting on-mechanism to achieve this result, and we are excited to continue clinical development in the hope of bringing a new therapeutic option to patients with significant unmet need," said John Houston, CEO of Arvinas.

