Arvinas price target lowered to $88 from $90 at BMO Capital

November 20, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital analyst Etzer Darout lowered the firm’s price target on Arvinas (ARVN) to $88 from $90 but keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company expects to disclose pivotal data evaluating vepdegestrant in ER+/HER2- breast cancer patients in Q1 of 2025, and the firm is maintaining its positive view on Arvinas’ protein degrader platform and ARV-471 in ER+/HER2- breast cancer, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

