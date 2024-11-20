Arvinas price target lowered to $88 from $90 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Etzer Darout lowered the firm’s price target on Arvinas (ARVN) to $88 from $90 but keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company expects to disclose pivotal data evaluating vepdegestrant in ER+/HER2- breast cancer patients in Q1 of 2025, and the firm is maintaining its positive view on Arvinas’ protein degrader platform and ARV-471 in ER+/HER2- breast cancer, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

