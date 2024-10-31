News & Insights

Stocks
ARVN

Arvinas price target lowered to $40 from $50 at Oppenheimer

October 31, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Oppenheimer lowered the firm’s price target on Arvinas (ARVN) to $40 from $50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm thought Arvinas’ first quarterly call was timely because it gave the company a chance to position itself ahead of several upcoming events. TACTIVE-U comes first-and Oppenheimer’s concerned vepdeg could be a victim of its own success: it doesn’t expect TACTIVE-U will look as good as vepdeg + palbo did at SABCS last year. The firm thought that combination sets an artificially high bar due to the DDI. A better comp is probably EMBER-3, also likely at SABCS. EMBER-3 could also complicate things for VERITAC-2, especially if that trial only works in ESR1-mutants, Oppenheimer says. The firm still thinks VERITAC-2 gets vepdeg on the market, although its commercial opportunity could be more limited.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ARVN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.