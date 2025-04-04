Arvinas Presents First-in-Human Data For ARV-102 In Neurodegenerative Diseases, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Arvinas Inc. (ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, Friday announced promising first-in-human data for ARV-102, an investigational oral PROTAC designed to target and degrade LRRK2, a protein implicated in Parkinson's disease or PD and progressive supranuclear palsy or PSP.

The data, presented at the 2025 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases or AD/PD 2025, demonstrate that ARV-102 is brain-penetrant, well tolerated, and achieves significant LRRK2 degradation both centrally (in the brain) and peripherally (in the blood).

In the Phase 1 trial, ARV-102 showed a greater than 50 percent reduction in LRRK2 in cerebrospinal fluid or CSF and over 90 percent reduction in peripheral blood mononuclear cells or PBMCs, indicating substantial LRRK2 protein degradation.

The company has initiated a Phase 1 trial in patients with Parkinson's disease, currently enrolling participants.

"These results underscore ARV-102's potential as a groundbreaking therapeutic option for neurodegenerative diseases linked to LRRK2 dysfunction," said Noah Berkowitz, Chief Medical Officer of Arvinas.

"We are excited to advance ARV-102 through clinical development and expand our pipeline to address these debilitating diseases."

Arvinas is advancing its PROTAC platform to develop therapies for various neurodegenerative diseases and is committed to transforming treatment options for patients affected by LRRK2-related disorders.

