Arvinas News Alert: Why ARVN Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) news for Monday includes positive interim results from clinical trials sending ARVN stock soaring to new highs.

Source: Bukhta Yurii / Shutterstock.com

An Arvinas news release reveals that Phase 1 clinical trials for its ARV-471 and ARV-110 protein degraders are moving along nicely. These are a new class of drugs in development for targeted protein degradation based on the s PROTAC Discovery Engine.

Starting off, the Phase 1 study of ARV-471 show sit could be a best-in-class drug for estrogen receptor (ER) degradation, It has performed better than the current leader, fulvestrant, in these categories. The drug is also doing well “in heavily pretreated patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER positive / HER2 negative (ER+/HER2-) breast cancer.”

When it comes to ARV-110, the clinical trial for increasing the dosage of the drug is doing well. This drug is designed to treat men with metastatic castrationresistant prostate cancer. There have been positive results from the study so far and the drug is been well tolerated.

Arvinas is continuing with the current clinical trials and has plans for new ones. That includes a Phase 1b combination trial of ARV-471 and Ibrance starting this month. The company is also preparing for a Phase 2 trial of ARV-471 in the first half of 2021.

Ron Peck, Ph.D., CMO at Arvinas, said this about positive news for ARVN stock.

“It is exciting to see that ARV-110 continues to be active and well tolerated in what we believe is the most heavily pretreated patient population that has ever been studied with an AR-directed therapy.”

There has been quite a bit of breast cancer drug news of late. Last week Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) and Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) both got boosts from their own breast cancer drug efforts.

ARVN stock was up 98.9% as of Monday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post Arvinas News Alert: Why ARVN Stock Is Skyrocketing Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.