News & Insights

Stocks
ARVN

Arvinas initiated with an Overweight at Stephens

November 18, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stephens initiated coverage of Arvinas (ARVN) with an Overweight rating and $55 price target. The firm is adding to its Biotechnology research coverage with a focus on targeted protein degradation, or TPD, technology and commercial and clinical-stage rare disease-focused companies. Arvinas is a “leader in this TPD therapeutic technology” that is expected to have the first TPD approved for the market in the next 18-24 months, the analyst noted. Its lead asset is in combination with Pfizer’s (PFE) IBRANCE for advanced breast cancer and its pipeline is testing the first TPDs in neurologic disorders, the analyst added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ARVN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARVN
PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.