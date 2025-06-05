Arvinas, Inc. to Present Preclinical Data on ARV-393, an Investigational PROTAC BCL6 Degrader, at EHA Meeting 2025

Arvinas to present preclinical data on ARV-393, a BCL6 degrader, at the EHA meeting in Milan, June 2025.

Arvinas, Inc. announced that it will present new preclinical data on its investigational oral PROTAC BCL6 degrader, ARV-393, at the upcoming European Hematology Association (EHA) meeting in Milan from June 12-15, 2025. The studies highlight ARV-393's effectiveness as a single agent for treating nodal T-follicular helper cell lymphoma and transformed follicular lymphoma, as well as its potential in combination with small molecule inhibitors for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. ARV-393 aims to address the challenges posed by the BCL6 protein, a critical factor in B-cell lymphomas, by promoting its degradation, which could impact treatment options for patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company, based in New Haven, Connecticut, continues to advance various investigational drugs using its targeted protein degradation platform.

Company to present promising preclinical data for ARV-393, an investigational drug targeting B-cell lymphomas, at the European Hematology Association meeting, which could increase visibility and credibility in the oncology community.



ARV-393 aims to address the historically challenging targets associated with BCL6, potentially offering new treatment options for patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.



The ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for ARV-393 indicates active progress towards clinical application, which is crucial for attracting investors and partners interested in innovative cancer therapies.

Potential risk that the clinical development of ARV-393 may not proceed as planned, which could impact investor confidence and future funding.

Forward-looking statements indicate significant uncertainties regarding the success of ongoing clinical trials, implying that actual results may substantially differ from expectations.

Concerns over the company's ability to maintain sufficient cash flow to support ongoing operations and capital requirements, which could jeopardize project timelines.

What is ARV-393?

ARV-393 is an investigational oral PROTAC degrader targeting the BCL6 protein, which drives various B-cell lymphomas.

When will Arvinas present new data for ARV-393?

New preclinical data for ARV-393 will be presented at the EHA meeting from June 12-15, 2025.

What types of lymphoma is ARV-393 being studied for?

ARV-393 is being studied as a treatment for nodal T-follicular helper cell lymphoma and transformed follicular lymphoma.

Where is Arvinas headquartered?

Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

How does ARV-393 work?

ARV-393 aims to degrade the BCL6 protein, potentially overcoming its traditional undruggable nature in B-cell lymphomas.

– Company to showcase preclinical studies of ARV-393, an investigational oral PROTAC BCL6 degrader, as a single agent in models of nodal T-follicular helper cell lymphoma, angioimmunoblastic-type (AITL) and transformed follicular lymphoma, and in combination with small molecule inhibitors in models of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma –







NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that new preclinical data for ARV-393 will be presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) meeting, June 12-15, 2025 in Milan, Italy. ARV-393 is Arvinas’ investigational orally bioavailable PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) degrader targeting the B-cell lymphoma 6 protein (BCL6), a transcriptional repressor and major driver of B-cell lymphomas.







Presentation details are as follows:









Poster Title:



ARV-393, a PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) BCL6 Degrader, is Efficacious in Preclinical Models of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Nodal T-Follicular Helper Cell Lymphoma, and Transformed Follicular Lymphoma







Abstract:



PF1000







Session Title:



Lymphoma biology & translational research







Date:



Thursday, June 13, 2025







Time:



6:30-7:30 p.m. CEST





The full abstract can be accessed via the EHA 2025





online interactive program





.







About ARV-393







ARV-393 is an investigational orally bioavailable PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) designed to degrade B-cell lymphoma 6 protein (BCL6), a transcriptional repressor and major driver of B-cell lymphomas. The BCL6 protein facilitates B cell tolerance of rapid proliferation and somatic gene recombination via repressing cell cycle checkpoints, terminal differentiation, apoptosis, and the DNA damage response. PROTAC-mediated degradation has the potential to address the traditional undruggable nature of BCL6. ARV-393 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.







About Arvinas







Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC protein degrader platform, Arvinas is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; and ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit





www.arvinas.com





and connect on





LinkedIn





and





X





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding: the potential for PROTAC-mediated degradation to address the traditional undruggable nature of BCL6. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “target,” “goal,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “look forward,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.





Arvinas may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements Arvinas makes as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: whether Arvinas will be able to successfully conduct and complete development for its product candidates, including ARV-393, on its current timelines or at all; risks related to clinical trial results and the interpretation thereof; Arvinas’ ability to protect its intellectual property portfolio; Arvinas’ reliance on third parties; whether Arvinas will be able to raise capital when needed; whether Arvinas’ cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Arvinas’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent other reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Arvinas’ current views with respect to future events, and Arvinas assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Arvinas’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.







Contacts









Investors:







Jeff Boyle





+1 (347) 247-5089









jeff.boyle@arvinas.com











Media:







Kirsten Owens





+1 (203) 584-0307









kirsten.owens@arvinas.com







