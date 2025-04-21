Arvinas, Inc. to Present Preclinical Data for ARV-393 at AACR Annual Meeting 2025

Arvinas will present preclinical data on ARV-393's potential in lymphoma treatment at the AACR Annual Meeting.

Quiver AI Summary

Arvinas, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on targeted protein degradation therapies, announced that new preclinical data for its investigational drug ARV-393 will be presented at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Chicago from April 25-30, 2025. The data suggest that ARV-393, a PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) designed to degrade the B-cell lymphoma 6 protein (BCL6), may effectively combine with existing lymphoma treatments to induce tumor regressions in models of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. ARV-393 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Arvinas is advancing multiple investigational drugs aimed at various malignancies and neurodegenerative disorders, leveraging its innovative protein degradation platform.

Potential Positives

Arvinas announced new preclinical combination data for ARV-393, showcasing its potential to enhance standard lymphoma treatments, which may attract attention from the oncology community.

The presentation at the AACR Annual meeting underscores Arvinas' commitment to advancing innovative therapies in cancer treatment, enhancing the company's reputation in the biotech industry.

ARV-393 targets the BCL6 protein, a known driver of B-cell lymphomas, addressing a significant therapeutic challenge with its innovative PROTAC technology.

The ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for ARV-393 in patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma demonstrates Arvinas' progression in clinical development, highlighting the company's active role in bringing new therapies to market.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements in the release indicate that the success of ARV-393 is uncertain, highlighting risks associated with clinical trials and potential failures in development.

The statement that actual results may differ materially from expectations could undermine investor confidence in the company's future prospects.

Reiteration of the company's reliance on sufficient cash resources raises concerns about financial stability and operational sustainability.

FAQ

What is ARV-393 and its purpose?

ARV-393 is an investigational PROTAC designed to degrade the BCL6 protein, a key driver of B-cell lymphomas.

When and where will the data on ARV-393 be presented?

Data will be presented at the AACR Annual meeting from April 25-30, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

What are the benefits of combining ARV-393 with standard lymphoma treatments?

Combining ARV-393 with standard care may enhance treatment efficacy for patients with lymphoma, potentially inducing tumor regressions.

What type of clinical trial is ARV-393 undergoing?

ARV-393 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

How does Arvinas' technology differ from traditional cancer therapies?

Arvinas' PROTAC platform targets the body's natural protein disposal system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins, addressing traditionally undruggable targets.

Full Release



NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that new preclinical combination data for ARV-393 will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research



®



(AACR) Annual meeting, April 25-30, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. The poster highlights the potential for ARV-393 to be combined with various standard of care lymphoma treatments.





ARV-393 is Arvinas’ investigational PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) degrader targeting the B-cell lymphoma 6 protein (BCL6), a transcriptional repressor and major driver of B-cell lymphomas.







Presentation details are as follows:









Poster Title:



ARV-393, a PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) BCL6 Degrader, Combined With Biologics or Small-Molecule Inhibitors Induces Tumor Regressions in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Models







Abstract:



1655







Session Title:



Degraders and Glues 2







Session Type:



Experimental and Molecular Therapeutic







Location:



Poster Section 18







Poster Board Number:



15







Date:



Monday, April 28, 2025







Lecture Time:



9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT





The full abstract can be accessed via the AACR 2025



online interactive program



.







About ARV-393







ARV-393 is an investigational PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) designed to degrade B-cell lymphoma 6 protein (BCL6), a transcriptional repressor and major driver of B-cell lymphomas. The BCL6 protein facilitates B cell tolerance of rapid proliferation and somatic gene recombination via repressing cell cycle checkpoints, terminal differentiation, apoptosis, and the DNA damage response. PROTAC-mediated degradation has the potential to address the traditional undruggable nature of BCL6. ARV-393 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.







About Arvinas







Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader platform, the Company is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; and ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit



www.arvinas.com



and connect on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the potential for Arvinas’ investigational oral PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) degrader ARV-393 to treat relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma; the potential for ARV-393 to be combined with various standard of care lymphoma treatments; and PROTAC-mediated degradation having the potential to address the traditional undruggable nature of B-cell lymphoma 6. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Arvinas’ strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.





Arvinas may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements Arvinas makes as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: whether Arvinas will be able to successfully conduct and complete development for its product candidates, including ARV-393, including whether Arvinas initiates and completes clinical trials for its product candidates and receives results from its clinical trials on its expected timelines or at all; Arvinas’ ability to protect its intellectual property portfolio; whether Arvinas’ cash and cash equivalent resources will be sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Arvinas’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent other reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Arvinas’ current views with respect to future events, and Arvinas assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Arvinas’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.











Contacts









Investors:







Jeff Boyle





+1 (347) 247-5089







jeff.boyle@arvinas.com









Media:







Kirsten Owens





+1 (203) 584-0307







kirsten.owens@arvinas.com





